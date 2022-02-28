Kyle Verreynne never felt under pressure for his spot in Proteas team

Johannesburg - While outsiders may have started doubting whether he was the best option in the long-term as the Proteas’ Test wicketkeeper, Kyle Verreynne, said there he had only ever received support from the senior leadership and management in the squad. The 26-year-old lit up Hagley Oval with a sparkling maiden Test century on Monday finishing on 136 not out that helped to propel the Proteas to a powerful position at stumps on the fourth day.

“I’ve been very fortunate to be backed. I’ve got the sense that I’ve got time, and need not worry about filling anyone’s shoes, just stick to what I’m doing and I’ll come right,” Verreynne said after play on Monday. His innings, along with some brutal batting by Kagiso Rabada, who scored a Test best 47 off just 34 balls, saw South Africa set New Zealand 426 to win the second Test. At stumps the Black Caps were 94/4. ALSO READ: Plays of the day: Kagiso Rabada’s post lunch hit was breathtaking

Although Verreynne is playing in just his seventh Test, the fact that he was replacing Quinton de Kock, whose retirement after the first Test against India last December, shocked the squad, was going to weigh heavily and make comparisons inevitable. “I’ve never been made to feel that I am Quinny’s replacement. His retirement came as a shock to all of us, but from the next day (the senior players and coaching staff) gave me the backing and support that this is my spot. Obviously there will be comparisons, but I’ve never been made to feel that I am filling his shoes,” said Verreynne. His best score before Monday’s effort had been 30, and in the first innings of the current match he was out tentatively pushing at the ball.

“Mentally you have a lot of doubts about yourself, and if you read what people have to say, there are a lot of questions being asked of me. It was quite challenging. But it was important for me to keep that self-belief, keep backing what I did in the past and backing my preparation.”

While there has been lot’s of talk about Ryan Rickelton in this series - not to take over from Verreynne but rather to fill a top order spot - Verreynne was emphatic that he didn’t feel he would be dropped if he failed in the second innings. After absorbing the latter stages of Neil Wagner’s adrenaline-fuelled - bouncer barrage on Sunday evening and then taking his time to adjust to conditions on the fourth morning he shared a critical partnership of 78 with Wiaan Mulder for the sixth wicket, with the pair putting an emphasis on playing with good intent. Then came Rabada, with his bruising post-lunch assault.

“There was no plan that KG would play the way he did; he said he was feeling pretty good, and that he would stick around with me until I got to my hundred, but once he started hitting I said he just needed to carry on with it, because it looked like he couldn’t miss.” 🔝 Kyle Verreynne (136*) brings up his maiden ton

🆕 Rabada hits a career-best 47

☝ Maharaj claims two key scalps

👌 Rabada takes 2-17



It’s all South Africa at stumps on day 4. New Zealand close on 94/4, still needing 332 runs to win the match. #NZvSA highlights 👇 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) February 28, 2022

Verreynne’s own preparation included making minor adjustments to his techniques, which mainly regarded playing as late as possible. He said he’d fidgeted with certain technical aspects of his batting from the time he made his Test debut against the West Indies last year, and had lost the natural groove which had seen him average over 50 with the bat in first class cricket. “Fortunately today went according to plan.The tough period I’ve had at the start of my career, it's been important just to go through that phase and hopefully I’m out of that now,” he said. The feeling upon reaching his hundred, was not one of relief he said.