Linde called up for Proteas ODI series in India

George Linde has been called-up for this first ODI series for the Proteas. He was will be part of the squad that will travel to India for a three match ODI series from the 12th-17th of March in Dharamsala, Lucknow and Kolkata. Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen are two players who will return after being rested for the current series against Australia. Kyle Verreynne has also kept his place, along with, Keshav Maharaj and Lutho Sipamla Verreynne had a great debut for South Africa against the Aussies in Paarl on Saturday.

Tabraiz Shamsi will not travel with the team as he awaits the arrival of his first child.

CSA Independent Selector, Linda Zondi says they are happy with the squad as they are looking to rebuild after the loss of many senior players.

“It is exciting to see the amount of competition for spots that we have within the team and in the franchises, it’s a good headache for us as selectors to have,” he commented."

“We are satisfied with our picks for what will certainly be a challenging tour of India. We saw some promising performances last year from the T20 squad that travelled there and we wanted to give a player like George Linde another crack at the conditions which seemed to really suit him."

The full squad is as follows:

Quinton de Kock (captain, wicketkeeper, Momentum Multiply Titans), Temba Bavuma (Imperial Lions), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions), Faf du Plessis (Momentum Multiply Titans), Kyle Verreynne (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lundi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Warriors), Beuran Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), George Linde (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins).

Proteas India tour itinerary:

Thursday, 12 March 2020 1st ODI Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 10:00

Sunday, 15 March 2020 2nd ODI Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 10:00

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 3rd ODI Eden Gardens, Kolkata 10:00

IOL Sport