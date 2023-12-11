Local boys Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs the drawcards as Proteas take on India in Gqeberha

Cricket fans across the country were disappointed when the first match between the two countries, at Durban’s Kingsmead on Sunday, was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The weather forecast for the second T20I between South Africa and India in Gqeberha on Tuesday is not looking good.

Rob Walter and his men will be crossing their fingers that Tuesday’s clash at St George’s will go ahead as planned as they begin their preparations for next year’s T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.

The St George’s Park faithful will hope to get a glimpse of Matthew Breetzke, the classy right hander who came off the famed production line at Grey High School up the road, and will be playing his second T20 international for the Proteas.

He could be joined by another Grey boy in Tristan Stubbs, who has taken to international cricket like a duck to water, and will be looking to cement his place in the team for next year’s World Cup.