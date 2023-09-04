Fans will get a glimpse of South Africa’s’ new One-Day International (ODI) kit on Thursday when the Proteas take on Australia in the first One Day International at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. Cricket South Africa yesterday announced a partnership with Lotto Sport as the official technical partner for all national cricket teams.

Lotto Sport has been awarded exclusive rights to manufacture the playing and training kits across the men’s, women’s and development properties. The deal also extends to the production of merchandise and CSA staff apparel.

According to the press release, the design, which celebrates individuality but appreciates a shared passion and unity, has returned to the classic Proteas green. The Protea embedded design is symbolic of the national pride of all South Africans. “CSA is pleased to partner with Lotto Sport South Africa, a brand that has proven to be passionate about sport. Their designer kits will position our various properties as progressive, thus bringing traction to the game,” CSA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki said: “This augurs well with CSA’s vision to make cricket the number one sport of choice in South Africa, a commitment to be enhanced through our association with this global company.”

Lotto Sport South Africa CEO Yusuf Dockrat added: “This is a historic moment for Lotto Sport internationally. Being a traditionally football and tennis brand, what better way to spearhead a footprint into global cricket than with the sponsorship of the Proteas Men and Women’s teams. “As we continue to put comfort, product excellence and innovation at the forefront of our offering, we now partner with Cricket South Africa, which is an honour for us. “We are extremely excited for what the future holds for South African cricket and Lotto Sport South Africa.”