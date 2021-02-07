LUNCH: Mohammad Rizwan puts Pakistan in firm control against the Proteas

JOHANNEBSURG - South Africa picked up only two wickets in the first session of the fourth day on Sunday, as Pakistan increased their lead to nearly 300 at lunch. Mohammad Rizwan produced a fine half-century as the home team went into the interval on 217/8. Rizwan’s controlled aggression saw him reach 73, which has included eight fours, while his running between the wickets has been smart. Pakistan’s lead is 289.. He will resume after lunch with Nauman Ali, who has made 8. South Africa’s George Linde, said the tourists would realistically want to chase a target in the region of 270, which, for a side struggling for confidence with the bat, is already a very difficult task. ALSO READ: George Linde puts pain into perspective as Proteas battle to save Pakistan series

But the Proteas looked flat on Sunday. The did pick up Hasan Ali’s wicket in the sixth over of the morning, when he was trapped lbw giving Keshav Maharaj his third wicket in the innings.

Rizwan, who’d started the morning by driving the first ball bowled by Anrich Nortje through the covers for four, cleverly marshalled the strike, and shared a 53-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Yasir Shah.

Overall, South Africa looked flat, failing to take opportunities - Yasir was dropped by De Kock when he was still on single digits off Maharaj - and went on to make 23. Kagiso Rabada the spearhead of the attack was down in pace and the fielding was once more lethargic.

The only bright light in the morning was Linde, who had Yasir caught behind by De Kock, and is on the brink of a first Test match five-for.

AFP