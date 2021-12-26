Lungi Ngidi strikes twice to bring Proteas back into first Test against India

SOUTH Africa’s bowlers produced a much-improved effort in the second session, but India remained in control on the opening day of the first Test at Centurion on Sunday. The tourists reached 157/2 at tea with KL Rahul having reached a 13th Test half-century to be 68 not out, while Virat Kohli was on 19.

The home team’s bowlers, having not played a Test in six months and in Lungi Ngidi’s case not a single match in five months, had looked understandably flat in the first session. But that changed after lunch, led by an aggressive spell from Kagiso Rabada, who noticeably increased his pace. At the same time, Marco Jansen, having struggled in his first spell in the morning, was charged with partnering Rabada after the break and he too, bowled quicker, while also maintaining a more consistent line. ALSO READ: India’s openers give tourists control after first session against the Proteas That created some pressure on the Indian openers, who had batted beautifully in the morning. Ngidi would not have been the bowler one would have chosen to make the breakthrough, but he then did exactly that, striking not once but twice.

ALSO READ: Proteas and India pay tribute to anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu in first Test The first to go was Mayank Agarwal, who couldn’t believe it when the Decision Review System overturned on-field umpire, Marais Erasmus’ not-out call, after he had been trapped in front. To the naked eye the ball seemed to be missing leg stump and going over the top of the bails, but after a lengthy look, all three blocks came up red and a furious Agarwal was dismissed for 60, which came in just under three hours off 123 balls and included nine fours. Ngidi had Cheteshwar Pujara caught at backward shortleg by Keegan Petersen the very next delivery, bringing SA right back into the match.

Kohli, who has been out form this year, looked nervous to start with, but in the 15 minutes before tea, played some lovely drives. Rahul continued to look composed, and has played some delightful shots, particularly through the cover region.