Maharaj and Jansen’s partnership lifted the mood in the Proteas’ change-room

Johannesburg — Sarel Erwee said the Proteas change-room was “buzzing” as Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen’s sparkling seventh wicket partnership shifted the momentum of the final session at Lord’s on Thursday. The lower order pair rescued South Africa from a somewhat precarious position of 210/6 with a 72-run stand in just 12 overs, to hand the tourists a crucial 124-run lead with three wickets still in hand going into the third day.

“Watching that little partnership between Kesh and Marco, just gives you a bit more energy,” said Erwee, who’s innings of 73, provided what seemed like the perfect foundation for South Africa’s first innings. “The change-room was buzzing a bit more which was lovely to see. Guys are wanting each other to do well, that’s what our team spirit is about. We want guys to do well. We are in a good space with our team spirit and how we are pulling for each other.” That much was evidenced in that partnership. The England captain Ben Stokes had turned the momentum of the match towards his side with a brutal spell after the tea break in which he dismissed both Erwee — with a brutal short ball — and Rassie van der Dussen, who was trapped lbw by an in-ducker for 19. Stokes had employed a barrage of short balls, which Erwee admitted was unsettling although he felt he could have played it better. “The lazy thing to do is to try and duck the whole time and not to play. Some of the balls today stuck in the wicket, some skidded through, it was about being aware as much as possible when to play and then getting out of the way or swerving out of the way.”

“Unfortunately today I was perhaps a touch late on that one, to get out of the way. It’s not a train smash. When you know what they are trying to do you have a clear plan and sometimes it doesn’t go to that plan. Its just one of those things,” said Erwee. Having nearly given up the game a few years ago, Erwee,32, is keenly aware to make the most of the opportunity to play international cricket - including at the most historic venue in the sport - that’s been afforded him late in his career. “I have moments where I look around and think, ‘yoh, this is what it feels like.’ I’m just trying to do my best, trying to really stay in the moment and not think about other things that can fill my mind. You get moments; a drinks break or you’re changing gloves and I’ll get a fuzzy feeling, knowing this is the home of cricket but I try and control my thoughts and body as much as possible.”

