Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Marco Jansen called up to Proteas squad for T20 World Cup

Marco Jansen has been called up to the Proteas T20 World Cup squad. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Johannesburg - Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) National Selection Committee on Wednesday named Marco Jansen in the 15-man squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

The 22-year-old bowler replaces the injured Dwaine Pretorius after he was ruled out due to a fracture sustained to his left thumb during the recent T20 International series against India.

Titans paceman Lizaad Williams has been called up to replace Jansen amongst the travelling reserves.

The 2.06m-tall quick bowler played in just the final One-Day International series against hosts India on Tuesday. He returned figures of 0/43 and made 14 with the bat, as South Africa lost by seven wickets.

South Africa squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Travelling Reserves : Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo and Lizaad Williams.

Management: Mark Boucher (Head Coach), Khomotso Volvo Masubelele (Team Manager), Charl Langeveldt (Bowling Coach), Justin Ontong (Fielding Coach), Justin Sammons (Batting Coach), Rivash Gobind (Performance Analyst), Craig Govender (Physiotherapist), Tumi Masekela (Strength and Conditioning Coach), Dr Hashendra Ramjee (Team Doctor), Lucy Davey (Media Manager), Kyle Botha (Masseur), Zunaid Wadee (Security).

IOL Sport

