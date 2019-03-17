CAPE TOWN – Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday named Multiply Titans batsman Aiden Markram and the Warriors duo of fast bowler Anrich Nortje and wicketkeeper/batsman Sinethemba Qeshile as new caps in the Standard Bank Proteas squad for the three-match KFC T20 International Series against Sri Lanka which starts next week.



Markram and Nortje are in the squad for all three matches while the 20-year-old Qeshile has been selected for the second and third matches only.



“The first match forms part of our vision 2019 to continue exploring our options for the ICC Men’s World Cup,” commented CSA National Selection Panel convener Linda Zondi, “and the squad for that match consists largely of the squads that have been doing duty in the Momentum ODI Series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

"We would have liked to include Hashim Amla but unfortunately he remains unavailable because of his family situation.



“We have used our T20 International matches in the past as the first port of call to widen the pool of talent. This has resulted in Rassie van der Dussen, Gihahn Cloete, Janneman Malan and Lutho Sipamla being brought through the pipeline with considerable success during the course of the current season.



“Sinethemba Qeshile has had an outstanding rookie season of franchise cricket and is certainly one of the form batsmen in franchise cricket at the moment. He looks a really exciting prospect.



“JP Duminy will take over the captaincy for the last two matches while we give a short break to Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi who are involved across all three formats for the Proteas,” concluded Mr Zondi.



Standard Bank Proteas squad (for 1st KFC T20 International match against Sri Lanka): Faf du Plessis (Multiply Titans, capt), Quinton de Kock (Multiply Titans), JP Duminy (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Reeza Hendricks (bizhub Highveld Lions), Imran Tahir (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Multiply Titans), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Multiply Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (bizhub Highveld Lions), Kagiso Rabada (bizhub Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Multiply Titans), Dale Steyn (Multiply Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (bizhub Highveld Lions).



Standard Bank Proteas squad (for 2nd and 3rd KFC T20 International matches against Sri Lanka): JP Duminy (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras, capt), Reeza Hendricks (bizhub Highveld Lions), Aiden Markram (Multiply Titans), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Chris Morris (Multiply Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (bizhub Highveld Lions), Sinethemba Qeshile (Warriors), Tabraiz Shamsi (Multiply Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Warriors), Dale Steyn (Multiply Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (bizhub Highveld Lions).



Upcoming fixtures:

Tuesday: 18h00, 1st KFC T20 International, PPC Newlands, Cape Town (D/N)

Friday: 18h00, 2nd KFC T20 International, SuperSport Park, Centurion (D/N)

Sunday: 14h30, 3rd KFC T20 International, Bidvest Wanderers Stadium (Day)