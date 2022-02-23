Markram, Rickelton, Sipamla… Which changes would you make to Proteas team for second NZ Test?

Cape Town — After the nightmare first Test in Christchurch, which changes should be made to the Proteas starting XI for the second Test against New Zealand? Well, the South Africans need to offer something different at Hagley Oval from Friday, so here is how we think they should line up – remembering that Lungi Ngidi is unlikely to play again due to his back injury…

1 Dean Elgar (captain) The skipper will hope to regain the form that he showed in scoring an unbeaten 96 against India to guide the Proteas to victory in the second Test. 2 Sarel Erwee

It was a tough baptism of fire for the Dolphins left-hander on Test debut, but now that the nerves have settled a bit, Erwee will look to display the determination that got him into the squad in the first place. 3 Rassie van der Dussen Aiden Markram is woefully out of form, and cannot continue in the Test side for the moment.

Van der Dussen, meanwhile, is flourishing in ODI cricket, but battling in the longer format. But he has the technique and temperament to handle the pressure of batting at No 3, and this is the game to prove it. 4 Temba Bavuma The Proteas vice-captain was the top-scorer in the second innings of the first Test with 41, and played some cracking shots that will hopefully grow into an even bigger score in the second match.

5 Zubayr Hamza The Western Province star made the most runs, 25, in the disastrous first-innings 95 in the first Test, where he also faced the most balls (74) and looked in decent touch. Hamza stuck around for 32 balls in the second innings as well – the third-most in the team – although he only scored six. Deserves another chance. 6 Kyle Verreynne

The wicket-keeper finally showed some of the class that has seen him dominate the domestic four-day scene in recent years with a well-played 30 off 38 balls in the second innings of the first Test. 7 Ryan Rickelton The Lions left-hander almost couldn’t stop scoring in four-day cricket this year, and now is the time to give him a shot in place of Aiden Markram, as the Proteas need the extra batsman due to the absence of Keegan Petersen. Otherwise, Wiaan Mulder could slot in as an all-rounder.

8 Keshav Maharaj Dean Elgar didn’t have many options to turn to once the fast bowlers ran out of ideas in the first Test, and it was left to part-time spinner Aiden Markram to take two wickets later in the innings. Maharaj needs to be supported and given his fair share of overs, unlike the India series, as he is capable of taking wickets and holding up an end – which makes him a better option than Duanne Olivier.

9 Marco Jansen The young giant found the going tough with bat and ball in the first Test, but proved against India that he can perform at this level. 10 Kagiso Rabada

The spearhead of the bowling attack will want to do much better than the 2/113 from the first Test, and another “rocket” from his captain might do the trick again. 11 Lutho Sipamla The 23-year-old Lions paceman, who has two Test caps to his name, just has a bit more ‘bite’ to his bowling than seamer Glenton Stuurman, who was largely ineffective in helpful conditions in the first Test.