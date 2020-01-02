CAPE TOWN – Former Minister of Sport Fikile Mbalula has taken the spotlight off the much-anticipated second Test against England at Newlands starting this morning and re-focused it on transformation.
Mbalula, who is now the Minister of Transport, expressed his disgust at a photo posted by Cricket SA where the national body showcased its new management team of former Proteas Mark Boucher, Jacques Kallis, and Charl Langeveldt.
“What are you guys doing to transformation? You [are] taking us back,” he tweeted.
There has been a mixed response by the South African public to the recent appointments made by Cricket SA since the suspension of chief executive Thabang Moroe. Jacques Faul has been appointed acting chief executive, Graeme Smith (acting director of cricket), Boucher (coach), and Kallis (batting consultant) – all White appointments.
For some it has been hailed as utilising the vast experience of formers players, while others – like Mbalula – believe it is a return to a bygone era in South African cricket.