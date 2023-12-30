Neil Brand to captain inexperienced Proteas on New Zealand tour

Titans batter Neil Brand will captain the Proteas for their upcoming tour of New Zealand. The team will also include Test batters David Bedingham and Keegan Petersen, who are currently involved in the ongoing series against India, along with Zubayr Hamza who has been called up for the New Year’s Test.

CSA has today announced a 14-player squad for the Proteas two-match Test tour of New Zealand next month🇿🇦🇳🇿#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/pLBxCrNvJF — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 30, 2023 The experienced Khaya Zondo has also been named in the squad along with pace pair Duanne Olivier and Dane Paterson, as well as spinner Dane Piedt who will look to add to their Test caps. Brand, who led South Africa A to a 2-1 series win over West Indies A earlier this month, is one of seven uncapped players - the others being batter Raynard van Tonder, all-rounders Ruan de Swardt and Mihlali Mpongwana, seam bowler Tshepo Moreki, spinner Shaun von Berg and wicketkeeper Clyde Fortuin.

“Firstly I would like to congratulate the players that will be going on a Proteas tour for the first time. It is a real honour to represent your country, so they should savour the moment. "The players picked for this tour have every chance of challenging New Zealand and we have full confidence they will do exactly that when we arrive for the first Test match at Mount Maunganui. "Most of these guys participated in the recent 'A' series against West Indies where they showed that they have what it takes against players of international calibre. That experience will no doubt leave them in a better position for what we expect to be a testing series in New Zealand," said Test coach Shukri Conrad.

The squad will depart for New Zealand on 19 January. Proteas Test squad against New Zealand