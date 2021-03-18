New faces dominated Proteas T20 and ODI squads for Pakistan tour
CAPE TOWN - Warriors all-rounder Wihan Lubbe and Titans fast bowler Lizaad Williams has been rewarded for their domestic form with maiden call-ups to the Proteas.
Lubbe has been included in the T20 squad, while Williams has been named in both the ODI and T20 squads for the inbound limited overs tour by Pakistan at the end of this month.
Sisanda Magala of the Lions has also received the nod for both squads, while Migael Pretorius of the Knights has been included into the T20 squad, both having previously been selected for various Proteas squads without being capped in a match.
The Cape Cobras’ Kyle Verreynne, who has represented the Proteas in the ODI format returns to that squad and is also called up to the T20 team for the first time.
There are recalls for batsman Aiden Markram and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder to the ODI squad to play Pakistan. The pair last appeared in 2019 and have since had to overcome injuries to contest for places in white-ball cricket.
The Hollywoodbets Dolphins’ Daryn Dupavillon also makes a return to the ODI squad after making his international debut in March of 2020.
The tour runs from April 2-16 and consists of three ODIs and four T20 International matches.
In terms of an agreement between CSA and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), those players awarded Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts will be released early to join their respective teams.
Proteas ODI squad
Temba Bavuma (captain, Imperial Lions), Quinton de Kock (wk, Momentum Multiply Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans), Janneman Malan (Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Kagiso Rabada (Imperial Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions), Junior Dala (Momentum Multiply Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Imperial Lions), Wiaan Mulder (Imperial Lions), Sisanda Magala (Imperial Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras), Daryn Dupavillon (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lizaad Williams (Momentum Multiply Titans).
Proteas T20 squad
Temba Bavuma (captain, Imperial Lions), Bjorn Fortuin (Imperial Lions), Beuran Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans), George Linde (Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions), Janneman Malan (Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras), Sisanda Magala (Imperial Lions), Dwaine Pretorius (Imperial Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Imperial Lions), Kyle Verreynne (wk, Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras), Pite van Biljon (VKB Knights), Migael Pretorius (VKB Knights), Lizaad Williams (Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras), Wihan Lubbe (Warriors).
IOL Sport