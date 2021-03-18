New faces dominated Proteas T20 and ODI squads for Pakistan tour

CAPE TOWN - Warriors all-rounder Wihan Lubbe and Titans fast bowler Lizaad Williams has been rewarded for their domestic form with maiden call-ups to the Proteas.

Lubbe has been included in the T20 squad, while Williams has been named in both the ODI and T20 squads for the inbound limited overs tour by Pakistan at the end of this month.

Sisanda Magala of the Lions has also received the nod for both squads, while Migael Pretorius of the Knights has been included into the T20 squad, both having previously been selected for various Proteas squads without being capped in a match.

The Cape Cobras’ Kyle Verreynne, who has represented the Proteas in the ODI format returns to that squad and is also called up to the T20 team for the first time.

There are recalls for batsman Aiden Markram and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder to the ODI squad to play Pakistan. The pair last appeared in 2019 and have since had to overcome injuries to contest for places in white-ball cricket.