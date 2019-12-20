PRETORIA – South Africa head coach Mark Boucher is working to instil a new mindset and work ethic in the side ahead of the first test against England in Pretoria starting on Boxing Day, admitting his team is short on confidence.
South Africa have lost their last five tests, including two shock home losses to Sri Lanka and three heavy defeats in India, but the arrival of Boucher and an army of experienced technical team members has the potential to change their fortunes.
"One thing I know about South Africans, they are resilient," Boucher told reporters on Friday. "They have got that bouncebackability and we need to get that into the heads of the players.
"It's been very good so far, we have pushed the guys a bit. We have spoken about being open to a few changes, and the guys are really keen to turn around the whole view of South African cricket.
"They came in with a really good attitude and ready for a few challenges that we put to them."