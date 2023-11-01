New Zealand win toss and bowl first against Proteas as Kagiso Rabada returns

New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl first against the Proteas in their Cricket World Cup match in Pune on Wednesday.
South Africa made one change to their team, with Kagiso Rabada returning to the team after recovering from back spasms which kept him out of their previous clash against Pakistan. As a result, spinner Tabraiz Shamsi drops out of the team.
For New Zealand, Tim Southee comes in for Lockie Ferguson while they still await the return of Kane Williamson.
Teams:
South Africa: 1 Temba Bavuma (captain), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Gerald Coetzee, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Lungi Ngidi.
New Zealand: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Will Young, 3 Rachin Ravindra, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham (captain), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 James Neesham, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Matt Henry, 10 Tim Southee, 11 Trent Boult.