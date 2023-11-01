Independent Online
Wednesday, November 1, 2023

New Zealand win toss and bowl first against Proteas as Kagiso Rabada returns

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates after taking the wicket of Netherlands' Bas de Leede during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between South Africa and Netherlands at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala

South Africa made one change to their team, with Kagiso Rabada returning to the Proteas after recovering from back spasms which kept him out of their previous Cricket World Cup clash against Pakistan. Picture: Money Sharma/AFP

Published 2h ago

Share

New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl first against the Proteas in their Cricket World Cup match in Pune on Wednesday.

South Africa made one change to their team, with Kagiso Rabada returning to the team after recovering from back spasms which kept him out of their previous clash against Pakistan. As a result, spinner Tabraiz Shamsi drops out of the team.

For New Zealand, Tim Southee comes in for Lockie Ferguson while they still await the return of Kane Williamson.

Teams:

South Africa: 1 Temba Bavuma (captain), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Gerald Coetzee, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Lungi Ngidi.

New Zealand: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Will Young, 3 Rachin Ravindra, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham (captain), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 James Neesham, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Matt Henry, 10 Tim Southee, 11 Trent Boult.

