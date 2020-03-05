No current threat to South Africa series, IPL - Indian board

MUMBAI –The Indian cricket board is monitoring the development of the coronavirus outbreak in the country but says there is no current threat to its flagship Indian Premier League, with the franchise-based tournament scheduled to start later this month.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has reached some 80 nations with more new cases now reported outside China where the flu-like illness first emerged in the central city of Wuhan late last year.

The virus has killed more than 3,200, most of them in China. It has infected more than 95,000 people globally with India reporting 29 confirmed cases.

The 13th season of the eight-team IPL, which is played in cricket's shortest Twenty20 format, is scheduled to begin on March 29 with a match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

The national team, however, will take on South Africa for three one-day internationals before that, starting with the first match in the northern Indian city of Dharamsala next Thursday.