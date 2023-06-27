No walk in the park … Here’s who the Proteas will face at the Cricket World Cup

Cape Town - The Proteas Men’s team will begin their ICC World Cup campaign against a qualifying nation in Delhi on October 8. The ICC World Cup qualifiers are currently underway in Zimbabwe with two teams set progress from there.

Temba Bavuma’s team then resume their World Cup rivalry with Australia in Lucknow on October 13, before facing another qualifier in Dharamsala on October 16. The Proteas will then travel to Mumbai for two clashes against defending World Cup champions England on October 21 and Bangladesh three days later.

They then head south to take on Pakistan in Chennai on October 27. The Proteas will face New Zealand in Pune on November 1 before the much-anticipated humdinger against hosts India at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, while the last group match will be against Afghanistan in Ahmedabad on November 10.

England and New Zealand will open the World Cup in a rerun of the epic 2019 Lords final on October 5 in Ahmedabad. The 48 matches will be held across 10 venues, and culminate in the final - also in Ahmedabad - on November 19. The semi-finals will be held in Mumbai and Kolkata on November 15 and 16. The much anticipated clash between South Asian heavyweights India and Pakistan will be in Ahmedabad on October 15.

ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said: “We are delighted to release the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule which is always a huge occasion ahead of any global event. “Hundreds of millions of fans around the world will be part of what we hope will be the greatest ever Men’s Cricket World Cup and we know in India the teams will enjoy a unique electric atmosphere concluding with the winners lifting the trophy in the biggest cricket stadium in the world in Ahmedabad.” ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule by venues:

Ahmedabad 5 October – England vs New Zealand 15 October – India vs Pakistan

4 November – England vs Australia 10 November – South Africa vs Afghanistan 19 November – Final

Hyderabad 6 October – Pakistan vs Qualifier 1 9 October – New Zealand vs Qualifier 1

12 October – Pakistan vs Qualifier 2 Dharamsala 7 October – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Day Game)

10 October – England vs Bangladesh 16 October – South Africa vs Qualifier 1 22 October – India vs New Zealand

29 October – Australia vs New Zealand (Day Game) Delhi 7 October – South Africa vs Qualifier 2

11 October – India vs Afghanistan 15 October – England vs Afghanistan 25 October – Australia vs Qualifier 1

6 November – Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2 Chennai 8 October – India vs Australia

14 October – New Zealand vs Bangladesh (Day Game) 18 October – New Zealand vs Afghanistan 23 October – Pakistan vs Afghanistan

27 October – Pakistan vs South Africa Lucknow 13 October – Australia vs South Africa

17 October – Australia vs Qualifier 2 21 October – Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 2 (Day Game) 29 October – India vs England

3 November – Qualifier 1 vs Afghanistan Pune 19 October – India vs Bangladesh

30 October – Afghanistan vs Qualifier 2 1 November – New Zealand vs South Africa 8 November – England vs Qualifier 1

12 November – Australia vs Bangladesh (Day Game) Bengaluru 20 October – Australia vs Pakistan

26 October – England vs Qualifier 2 4 November – New Zealand vs Pakistan (Day Game) 9 November – New Zealand vs Qualifier 2

11 November – India vs Qualifier 1 Mumbai 21 October – England vs South Africa

24 October – South Africa vs Bangladesh 2 November – India vs Qualifier 2 7 November – Australia vs Afghanistan

15 November – Semifinal 1 Kolkata 28 October – Qualifier 1 vs Bangladesh

31 October – Pakistan vs Bangladesh 5 November – India vs South Africa 12 November – England vs Pakistan

16 November – Semifinal 2 @ZaahierAdams