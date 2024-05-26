Nqaba Peter stars for Proteas but Roston Chase smashes West Indies to victory

Roston Chase struck a magnificent 38-ball 67 as West Indies beat South Africa by 16 runs at Sabina Park to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. Chase led a strong batting performance from the home side who made 207-7 and while South Africa made a fast start they were unable to get close to the target.

West Indies, who are co-hosts of the T20 World Cup which gets under way on June 1 in the United States, will face South Africa again on Sunday to conclude the series. It was a strong all-round performance from the Caribbean team coached by Daren Sammy, who captained the West Indies to the T20 World Cup title in 2016.

The West Indies defeat South Africa by 16 runs and lead the series 2-0 with one more game still to play 👏#WozaNawe pic.twitter.com/USusJoK0wx — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) May 25, 2024 Windies win the toss and start well West Indies captain Brandon King won the toss and opted to bat and the skipper made a bright start scoring 36 off 22 balls.

Kyle Mayers was aggressive as he struck 32 off 16 balls, with three sixes before he went in the ninth over with the home side on 83-3. Both King and Mayers were dismissed by 21-year-old leg spinner Nqaba Peter, who impressed in his debut for South Africa. But the damage was done with the 63-run partnership between Chase and Romario Shepherd.

Chase, playing some elegant strokes, hit seven fours and two sixes but was kept off the strike in the final over when Lungi Ngidi picked up two wickets and conceded just three runs. It was a tough day for medium-pacer Andile Phehlukwayo who ended with figures of 2-51 off his three overs. South Africa made a lightning start to their reply, with openers Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock rattling up 81 in 4.5 overs before De Kock was bowled by slow left-armer Akeal Hosein having made 41 off just 17 balls.

De Kock had taken the attack to the West Indies smashing four fours and four sixes. 1️⃣1️⃣1️⃣W0️⃣2️⃣



Nqabayomzi Peter's first-ever over in international cricket went a little like this 👇



📺 Stream #WIvSA live: https://t.co/rM90YyQxaw pic.twitter.com/bxMIUcQ9eX

— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) May 25, 2024 Chase stars again Hendricks went in the next over, bowled by the off-spin of Chase having made 34 off 18 balls with three sixes. But slow left-armer Gudakesh Motie ensured that South Africa couldn't build any real momentum taking 3-22 from his four overs, including the wicket of skipper Rassie van der Dussen, who had threatened with his aggressive 30 off 22.

Van der Dussen would have been disappointed with his dismissal as he hit a wide full toss to Hosein at long-off. The tourists' tail was unable to keep up with the run-rate in the final overs as West Indies secured the series win and offered a reminder that, as two-times winners, they could be a factor in this World Cup. "It's an amazing feeling. Chase is very valuable. Very happy with his performance. They had a good start but it finished well for us. Play really good cricket - that's what we are focussing," said King.

Van der Dussen felt his seamers had been responsible for allowing West Indies to set a high target. "We let them get too much again. The spinners bowled really well and Peter on debut was brilliant," he said. "We have one more chance and we are looking to bounce back tomorrow (Sunday)," he said.

South Africa will head to Florida after Sunday's game where they will hold an intra-squad warm-up game at the Lauderhill venue. West Indies will face Australia in a warm-up game in Trinidad on Thursday.