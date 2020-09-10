Opinions must matter to embattled Cricket South Africa

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa (CSA) acknowledged that it needs to “listen to opinions” from all its stakeholders if it is to improve. While the organisation refused to be drawn on any matters related to the forensic audit - or the fact that provincial union presidents need to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) in order to read the report compiled Fundudzi Forensic Services, it did concede that it needed to take note of outside perspectives. “Our vision remains unaltered: excellence on the field at all levels,” said a CSA spokesperson. “To do that we need to listen to and take note of the many opinions expressed recently by our stakeholders, including the government, our sponsors and our players, who are our greatest asset.” Cricket SA has faced heavy criticism from the nationally contracted players, one of its long-term sponsorship partners, Momentum, and the government over a number of critical issues from governance to how it is dealing with transformation.

The organisation has faced one crisis after another for the last two years and is fighting legal battles against the chief executive it fired two weeks ago, Thabang Moroe, its former chief operating officer Nassei Appiah, who it fired last month, and its former head of sales and sponsorship Clive Eksteen, who CSA fired in June.

In addition, the continuing absence of the forensic report is choking the organisation, thereby preventing it from moving forward on a number of critical issues.

CSA again offered no explanation yesterday as to why provincial presidents must sign an NDA, or when - and, in fact, if - it will make the forensic report available to the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee’s Board of Directors.

Sascoc has been denied access to the report and is refusing to sign an NDA to gain access to it, saying that it has been mandated to carry out actions which may be contained in the contentious report.

@shockerhess