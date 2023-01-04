Plays of day 1 ... Has Keshav Maharaj lost his fizz?

Cape Town - IOL Sport’s Zaahier Adams looks at the Plays of Day 1 of the third Test between the Proteas and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Our or Not Out?

Simon Harmer was back in the Proteas XI for the first time in the series, and the off-spinner looked threatening for most of the day. His most telling contribution was though a “catch” off Marco Jansen’s bowling at first slip. On-field umpire Paul Reiffel believed he had completed the catch fairly and indicated through the soft signal that it was out. However, upon review the television replays ruled that he hadn’t and Labuschagne was offered a reprieve. Nortje: The Lion heart The Proteas have endured a torrid time in Australia the past weeks. But the one South African that has undoubtedly enhanced his reputation is fast bowler Anrich Nortje. The fur growth above his upper lip had already endeared him to the locals before he delivered a ball, and he has since lived up to the hype with some searing spells every time his captain has thrown him the ball.

Has Kesh lost his fizz? Any tour of Australia is daunting for a left-arm spinner, but Keshav Maharaj has shown previously that he can hold his own Down Under. It was, of course, where he made his Test debut back in 2018. This tour has though been a chastening experience with Maharaj now having delivered 52.5 overs without reward across the three Test matches. Covid-19 scare

Matt Renshaw would have been elated with the call-up Australian Test playing XI for the first time since 2018. This excitement was immediately dimmed, however, when the left-handed batter tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately for Renshaw, the ICC have altered the rules related to players testing positive to the Covid-19 and he can continue playing this Test. He did, though, stand by himself when the anthems were played and will have Peter Handscomb on standby to field. The Comeback King Usman Khawaja has enjoyed a chequered international career. Despite making his debut back in 2011 already, Khawaja has only played 55 Tests for Australia. However, since his comeback last season during the Ashes, the stylish left-hander has been in prolific form since. He underlined this moving past 4000 Test runs on Wednesday.

