Plays of Day 3: Marco Jansen stars with bat and ball in Proteas’ big win over India

Standing ovation: Centurion stood up and saluted one its favourite sons on Thursday when Dean Elgar was eventually dismissed for a second-highest Test best 185. From the moment Elgar edged behind down the leg side and began making his way towards the pavilion, the entire SuperSport Park was on its feet in applause. Elgar, who is retiring after the next Test at Newlands, was visibly emotional with the reception he received.

Is Jansen the new Shaun Pollock? It seems the Proteas have finally unearthed a genuine Test all-rounder in the mould of Pollock and Lance Klusener. Marco Jansen may have been out of sorts with the ball during India’s first innings, but he was fantastic with the bat. He was the chief run-scorer in an 111-run partnership with Elgar that cemented the Proteas’ position of dominance and was unlucky to run out of partners with a maiden Test hundred within sight.

Spot Temba! For most of the day, both the television cameras and journalists inside the media box tried to locate the Proteas skipper, who had not been seen since the middle of Day 2. There was speculation that Bavuma may come out and hobble on one leg — ala Graeme Smith in Sydney — to help Jansen to his century, but instead the Proteas’ innings closed when Nandre Burger was dismissed. Eventually at 3:40pm, an update was released stating that “there was too much of a risk of aggravating his left hamstring injury had he gone out to bat at this stage of the game.”