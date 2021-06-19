Plays of the day: Dean Elgar’s temperament gets Proteas back in contention

Dean Elgar lead from the front, along with Quinton de Kock as the pair helped the Proteas get back in to contention against the West Indies in the second test. SHOT - The straight drive was Elgar’s best looking stroke all day, and one he produced off Holder in the 59th was the best; a text-book effort that was one of the few moments of dominance for the batsmen on a bowler’s day.

ALSO READ: Proteas fight back against West Indies after captain Dean Elgar thrives in survival mode BALL - With so much fast bowling on display in this game, it was the seemingly innocuous medium pace of Kyle Mayers, that was responsible for the most devastating delivery, one that swung into Elgar and through his defences. CATCH - Holder, falling to his left at second slip to grab a sharp chance to dismiss Petersen.

TOSS - It went Brathwaite’s way again, and this time, the West Indies captain, did the right thing, in bowling. He would have wanted more from his bowlers, whose intensity dropped after lunch, which may yet prove crucial in the match’s outcome. RAIN - The start was delayed by a few minutes and then there was another interruption for 13 minutes midway through the fourth over. The overhead conditions assisted swing, which the West Indies used well in the first session. More rain has been forecast for the remainder of the test. @shockerhess