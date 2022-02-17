Plays of the day: First time in 90 years South Africa bowled out for under 100 batting first

The Proteas had a dismal day with the bat against New Zealand on the day 1 on the first Test against New Zealand. Stuart Hess looks at the highlights of the day. BALL 1: Big Kyle Jamieson, got one to bounce and nip away sharply across the left-handed Sarel Erwee, which the Proteas debutant could only edge to Daryl MItchell in the slips.

BALL 2: The four-ball set up, with deliveries moving away from the left-handed Tom Latham as Duanne Olivier attacked from around the wicket, was followed with a stunning fifth, a ball that angled into the batter, moved just enough to beat the outside edge, and clatter into off-stump. Perfection. SIX - The number of tosses in a row lost by Dean Elgar. He hasn’t made a decision once at the coin flip since being made captain.

📝 Ball by Ball https://t.co/c1ztvrT95P#NZvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/s1D0R5NRlS — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 16, 2022 CATCH - Tim Southee, moving smartly down to his left to get rid of Elgar in the second over of the match. DROPS - Four of them by the Proteas in the final session. It’s as if having taken 20 catches in the last Test against India, the cricket gods now demanded some compensation from the South African team. All four should have been taken.