Plays of the day: Lack of control with the ball costs Proteas
The Proteas were on the receiving end of a New Zealand masterclass once again on day two of the first Test at the Hagley Oval on Friday. Stuart Hess looks at the highlights of the day.
OPENING UP: 1/1 in the first innings, 0/1 in the second. South Africa’s opening partnership has been dreadful in this match, but that’s been the trend in the last 12 months. The highest opening partnership in the last year is 47. In that same period there have been seven single figure totals for the first wicket
SHOTS - Cover drives, first by Neil Wagner in the morning off Marco Jansen, that would have made the greatest left-hand batters proud and then Matt Henry - off the backfoot nogal - against Duanne Olivier, were a demonstration of New Zealand’s comfort at the crease
MAIDENS - None were bowled throughout the second session of play, illustrating South Africa’s lack of control with the ball. In the 118 overs bowled in New Zealand’s innings, the Proteas managed just 15 maiden overs.
A hometown 100 for @HenryNicholls27 is our @ANZ_NZ Play of the Day at Hagley Oval! #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/qnxaJrkn2y— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 18, 2022
BALL - A peach from Matt Henry to Dean Elgar, that angled into the left hander from around the wicket and then left him just enough to find the outside edge.
OH HENRY - What a match it’s been for Matt Henry. Following his 7/23 in the first innings, he notched up a second Test 50, and then dismissed the South African captain for the second time. It’s worth remembering, Henry’s only playing this match because Trent Boult is by his wife’s side for the birth of the couple’s third child.