Plays of the day: Lack of control with the ball costs Proteas

The Proteas were on the receiving end of a New Zealand masterclass once again on day two of the first Test at the Hagley Oval on Friday. Stuart Hess looks at the highlights of the day. OPENING UP: 1/1 in the first innings, 0/1 in the second. South Africa’s opening partnership has been dreadful in this match, but that’s been the trend in the last 12 months. The highest opening partnership in the last year is 47. In that same period there have been seven single figure totals for the first wicket

SHOTS - Cover drives, first by Neil Wagner in the morning off Marco Jansen, that would have made the greatest left-hand batters proud and then Matt Henry - off the backfoot nogal - against Duanne Olivier, were a demonstration of New Zealand’s comfort at the crease MAIDENS - None were bowled throughout the second session of play, illustrating South Africa’s lack of control with the ball. In the 118 overs bowled in New Zealand’s innings, the Proteas managed just 15 maiden overs.