Plays of the day: Sarel Erwee’s elegant timing sets Proteas in good stead

Johannesburg - Sarel Erwee went in to the second Test saying he wanted wanted to right the wrongs from the first game and boy did he do that. The Proteas opener made a well deserved maiden century against New Zealand on the first day at the Hagley Oval.

Stuart Hess looks at the big highlights from the day. TOSS - In six Tests since being made full time Test captain, Dean Elgar hadn’t won the toss. On the seventh occasion, he called correctly and then did what no one else thought he should do at Hagley Oval - bat. Stephen Fleming nearly fainted, Tom Latham, was only too happy to bowl. The stats at the venue don't support batting first. 'Stuff that' thought Elgar. “It's important for us to front up,” he said after making that decision. It worked. SHOT - The cover drive when played by a left hand batter just looks so much more elegant. Sarel Erwee bided his time, and unleashed a few crackers Friday. What was notable, was that he didn’t feel the need for the full flourish to complete the stroke, just to time the ball. The one that finished off the 43rd over bowled by Matt Henry was the pick of the bunch, a gorgeous stroke, befitting the picturesque surroundings.

PARTNERSHIP - The Boxing Day Test in 2020 against Sri Lanka was the last time a Proteas opening pair had shared a century partnership. You have to go back nearly 10 years to find the last time it was done away from home - Alviro Petersen and Graeme Smith at Adelaide in 2012. Elgar and Erwee, shared a stand of 111 runs for the first wicket Friday and look at the control it provided. BALL - Stephen Fleming picked apart Elgar’s technique in his dismissal, but it was still a classic case of hitting the top of off from Tim Southee. Fleming reckoned it wasn't an elite delivery, just a first class one. It was still too good for the resolute South African captain. DROP - Will Young, at square leg, moving to his right but letting a firm clip by Rassie van der Dussen burst through his hands. The chance came late in the day and by international standards, should have been taken. Van der Dussen was on seven at the time, how much will he make the Kiwis pay tomorrow?