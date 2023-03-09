Johannesburg — South Africa will begin the third day of the second Test against the West Indies on Friday with a good looking 73-run lead. Gerald Coetzee picked up three wickets as the Proteas bowled out the visitors for 251 on Thursday, to ensure they kept their noses in front.

IOL Sport’s Morgan Bolton looks at five memorable plays from the day two’s action at “The Bullring”. Pain of the day Tony de Zorzi’s performance under the helmet at short leg or silly point has been pretty solid. If he keeps it up, he might find himself rooted to that fielding position for many years to come.

He has taken some fine catches and was in action again in the dismissals of Raymon Reifer and Alzarri Joseph. But with the helmet comes the peril, and De Zorzi had a taste of it in the 45th over. With Coetzee steaming in a 142km, Joshua da Silva attempted a pull, with the ball smashing squarely into De Zorzi's protected forehead. He collapsed in a heap, and there was an initial fear that it could be a serious injury. Thankfully, after some medical attention, he brushed it off, collected himself and was back fielding close up. Spinning at ‘The Bullring’

There were some raised eyebrows before the match when it was revealed that the Proteas would be playing two-spinners at the Wanderers. A temple of speed and bounce, such notions could be considered heresy, even though it has well-documented that this season, the Wanderers deck has turned. It was no surprise then that it was the off-break of Simon Harmer that delivered arguably the ball of the day, considering the venue, deceiving Da Silva through the gate with a bit of flight and turn. Holder holding it together

The rear-guard action spearheaded by Jason Holder would have been terribly frustrating for the Proteas. The paceman played some wonderful shots as he guided the West Indies to a respectable 251 all out, especially when considering the visitors were in major strife at 116/6. Holder compiled 81 not out, achieving his 12th half-century in style. With Keshev Maharaj tossing it up from the other side, he cleared his front leg and pumped it over the long-on boundary for six. Not his best shot of the day, but certainly most satisfying.

Mulder loses a ball Holder was clearly enjoying himself at the crease, and opened up during an impactful 10th-wicket stand with Gudakesh Motie of 58 runs. During the 78th over, he danced down the track to smack Harmer for six over midwicket. There was a bit of confusion as the players, umpires, crowd, cameraman and media all lost the ball, including a dazed and confused Wiaan Mulder at cow corner.

He didn't even notice the ball sail over his head, and neither did anyone else. Just Bavuma things Captain Temba Bavuma has had a fairly quiet start to his career as Test skipper, but he showed how lethal he can be in the field with an early run out of Tagenarine Chanderpaul in the fourth over. Running in from mid-off, the 32-year-old was quick to scoop up and throw a push from Kraigg Brathwaithe.