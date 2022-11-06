Plays of the game: What happened to Kagiso Rabada?

IOL Sport’s Stuart Hess looks at the, mostly lowlights from the Proteas loss to the Netherlands.

The Netherlands out-hit South Africa by 20 boundaries to 12 at the Adelaide Oval. Stephan Myburgh started it off taking three fours in Rabada’s first over. There were seven overs in the Dutch innings in which they didn’t score a boundary - four of those were bowled by Nortje. Meanwhile in 10 overs South Africa failed to hit a four or six. The Dutch bowlers deserve credit for their accuracy, but South Africa were also incredibly timid with the bat.

WHAT HAS HAPPENED TO KAGISO RABADA?

He was the worst performing Proteas bowler in this tournament - in five matches he took just two wickets, with his average 75.50 and his economy rate 9.43. 2022 has been an annus horribilis in T20Is for Rabada - in 14 matches he’s taken 7 wickets at an average of 57 with an economy rate of 8.3