Positive Covid-19 case derails first ODI between the Proteas, England

CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England Cricket Board (ECB) have announced that Friday’s first One-Day International (ODI) at Newlands has been postponed due to a positive Covid-19 test.

The first ODI will not be played at Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday a player in the Proteas team testing positive for Covid-19 during last round of scheduled testing on Thursday ahead.

“In the interests of the safety and well-being of both teams, match officials and all involved in the match, the acting CEO of CSA, Kugandrie Govender as well as the CEO of the ECB, Tom Harrison, have agreed to postpone the first fixture to Sunday,” CSA said in a statement.

The amended tour dates are as follows:

Sunday: Boland Park, Paarl (day match)