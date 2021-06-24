Proteas boosted by Temba Bavuma return, but Dwaine Pretorius tests postive for Covid

CAPE TOWN – The Proteas received a significant boost on Thursday with captain Temba Bavuma expected to lead the Proteas T20I team in their five-match series against world T20 champions West Indies, which starts on Saturday in Grenada. Bavuma missed the 2-0 Test series victory over the Windies that was played in a bio-secure environment in St Lucia with a middle finger dislocation.

In a CSA press briefing released yesterday, it was stated that Bavuma "is responding well" to treatment and is expected to take his place at the helm in the shortest format. It will be the first time that Bavuma will lead the Proteas since being appointed full-time captain of both the T20I and ODI national teams. He missed the recent T20I series against Pakistan, which the Proteas lost 3-1, also due to injury. Bavuma strained his hamstring while batting during the preceding ODI series. Furthermore, Test all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has been retained as part of the Test squad after his Highveld Lions teammate Dwaine Pretorius tested positive for Covid-19 in South Africa prior to departure for the Caribbean.

Pretorius is is not symptomatic and is doing well and following the stipulated Covid-19 protocols, according to Cricket SA. The CSA medical team is also keeping in close communication with Pretorius to ensure his overall wellbeing. Due these events left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks, who did not play in the Test series, has also been absorbed into the T20 squad.

Proteas assistant coach, Enoch Nkwe, is also back to the national team and will resume his role following family responsibility leave, while Mandla Mashimbyi has returned to South Africa along with the rest of the Test squad. The five-match T20 series forms a major part of the Proteas' preparation for the T20 World Cup set to be held later this year. @ZaahierAdams