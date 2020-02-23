PORT ELIZABETH – South Africa finally executed their ‘death bowling’ skills properly under pressure with the bowlers even earning praise from the opposition.
It wasn’t just a case of nailing their yorkers – which they did – it was how well their overall strategy worked. The Proteas beat Australia by 12 runs, successfully defending a target of 159. Given, that just a week ago, they couldn’t defend 223, Sunday’s performance at St George’s Park has to be seen as a sign of progress, but it must also now become the template.
“We had struggled with our ‘death bowling’ a little bit before this,” South African captain Quinton de Kock said in a most understated fashion afterwards.
Nevermind "struggled," South Africa had executed poorly and lacked clarity in their thinking. That wasn’t the case in Port Elizabeth with South Africa preventing Australia from scoring 43 runs in the last five overs when the tourists had eight wickets in hand.
“South Africa bowled beautifully,” said Australia’s captain Aaron Finch. “They bowled to a really simple and effective plan, they executed very well under pressure.”