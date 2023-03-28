Gqeberha - South Africa need to unleash a full strength bowling unit at the Wanderers this evening. Slot in Rabada, Nortje and Ngidi in the XI

The white-ball leg of the West Indies series has exposed the lack of depth in South Africa’s bowling stocks. Even in the One-Day series, South Africa did not have any venom with the new-ball. Whether it is related to the conditions or not, it is a bit of a concern, especially going into the Netherlands series where the bowling attack will need to be at its best to give South Africa the best chance of qualifying for the World Cup. The time for experiments is over.

The trio of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi need to be slotted in the playing XI. The big quicks need overs under the belt and time out on the park to hone their skills for the Dutch.

Bjorn Fortuin over Tabraiz Shamsi The injury to Keshav Maharaj has put South Africa on a back-foot as neither Bjorn Fortuin nor Tabraiz Shamsi haven’t performed in conditions where spinners should dominate. But it will be hard to drop Fortuin with all the experience he has gathered over the years playing at the Wanderers for the Lions.

Considering Shamsi’s dip in form, perhaps he is the safest option to sit out tonight if changes are made to include the three big quicks in the XI. Aiden Markram’s rise as a spin option has been phenomenal and really works in favour of the team. He is more than capable of bowling three to four overs in the match should any of the fast bowlers have a bad day. Marco Jansen over Wayne Parnell

Wayne Parnell is more experienced and has always been a capable batter, in domestic cricket. He reminded the world of his ability with the bat during the SA20 but he has not quite brought the same skill-set in international cricket.

Marco Jansen, though, is a worthy No 7 as he has already had a few proper digs with the bat in the green and gold. His partnership with Heinrich Klaasen at the JB Marks Oval is hard to overlook and makes him the favourite over Parnell from a batting point of view. Also looking at his improvement with the ball from the second ODI at Buffalo Park to the third ODI in Potchefstroom, he is promising to deliver match winning bowling performances quite soon.

Batters unchanged The batting unit looks to have settled in and is confident heading into tonight’s decider and also heading into the Netherlands ODI series that starts on Friday. The six batters should keep their spots for the decider tonight.

Proposed Playing XI: 1. Quinton de Kock 2. Reeza Hendricks

3. Rilee Rossouw 4. Aiden Markram © 5. Heinrich Klaasen

6. David Miller 7. Marco Jansen 8. Bjorn Fortuin

9. Kagiso Rabada 10. Anrich Nortje 11. Lungi Ngidi