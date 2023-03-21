Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma ruled out of third ODI against West Indies

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma will miss the third and final ODI against the West Indies with injury. Photo: BackpagePix

Published 4h ago

Gqeberha - The troublesome Temba Bavuma hamstring has made it’s way back to haunt the captain as he is ruled out of the third and final One-Day International in Potchefstroom.

Bavuma will miss the third One-Day International in Potchefstroom after he experienced a hamstring discomfort.

"Temba Bavuma experienced hamstring discomfort following the second Betway One-Day International (ODI) against West Indies on Saturday and as a precautionary measure he has been ruled out of today’s match,” reported Cricket South Africa an hour before the start of the third ODI.

"Aiden Markram will captain the side today.”

South Africa miss yet another opportunity to field a full-strength team before the start of the Netherlands series.

The toss for the final ODI will take place at 9:30am.

@imongamagcwabe

