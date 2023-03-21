Proteas captain Temba Bavuma ruled out of third ODI against West Indies

Gqeberha - The troublesome Temba Bavuma hamstring has made it’s way back to haunt the captain as he is ruled out of the third and final One-Day International in Potchefstroom. Bavuma will miss the third One-Day International in Potchefstroom after he experienced a hamstring discomfort.

ALSO READ: Proteas slow over-rate needs rectifying before the Netherlands series "Temba Bavuma experienced hamstring discomfort following the second Betway One-Day International (ODI) against West Indies on Saturday and as a precautionary measure he has been ruled out of today's match," reported Cricket South Africa an hour before the start of the third ODI. Bavuma ruled out due to hamstring discomfort. Aiden Markram to captain.



Perhaps an opportunity for Ryan Rickelton to open the batting? @IOLSport #SAvWI — Ongama (@imongamagcwabe) March 21, 2023 "Aiden Markram will captain the side today.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Beating Netherlands is first priority for the Proteas and David Miller as he skips IPL opener South Africa miss yet another opportunity to field a full-strength team before the start of the Netherlands series. The toss for the final ODI will take place at 9:30am.