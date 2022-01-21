Proteas don’t have to rely on superstars to get the job done, says captain Temba Bavuma
Share this article:
Paarl - Proteas captain Temba Bavuma believes the key to his team's recent success is that they "go out there and fight for one another".
The hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against India here at Boland Park on Friday to secure the limited-overs trophy in addition to the Test series success achieved last week.
"I am very happy (with the series win). That was the objective for us starting the series. We wanted to win the series. We weren't expecting to do it after two games, " Bavuma said.
"We go out there and fight for one another. We really try to put in a real team effort. We don't rely on superstars or one or two performances. Coming into this series, no one gave us much of a chance, so that really gave us motivation."
The key to South Africa's success here in the two matches at Boland Park was the way the batters nullified the threat of India's spinners. Equally, South Africa's own spin arsenal put India under pressure with Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj and even part-timer Aiden Markram chipping in with crucial wickets.
"We pride ourselves on our fast bowlers, but to see the spin bowlers bringing the game home for us, that really makes us a side to be reckoned with," Bavuma said.
A major positive for the Proteas was also the return to form of Quinton de Kock. It has been a disruptive period for De Kock since the #Kneegate drama at the T20 World Cup and his subsequent Test retirement.
But on Friday the Proteas wicket-keeper was back to his belligerent best as he struck 78 off just 66 balls to set the platform for South Africa's successful run chase.
"It's obviously great to have Quinny back, see him smiling in the team. He reminded us again why he's such a valuable player. I think as a team we have a lot of self-belief and confidence in our ability," Bavuma said.