Proteas don’t have to rely on superstars to get the job done, says captain Temba Bavuma

Paarl - Proteas captain Temba Bavuma believes the key to his team's recent success is that they "go out there and fight for one another". The hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against India here at Boland Park on Friday to secure the limited-overs trophy in addition to the Test series success achieved last week.

"I am very happy (with the series win). That was the objective for us starting the series. We wanted to win the series. We weren't expecting to do it after two games, " Bavuma said. "We go out there and fight for one another. We really try to put in a real team effort. We don't rely on superstars or one or two performances. Coming into this series, no one gave us much of a chance, so that really gave us motivation." The key to South Africa's success here in the two matches at Boland Park was the way the batters nullified the threat of India's spinners. Equally, South Africa's own spin arsenal put India under pressure with Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj and even part-timer Aiden Markram chipping in with crucial wickets.

"We pride ourselves on our fast bowlers, but to see the spin bowlers bringing the game home for us, that really makes us a side to be reckoned with," Bavuma said.