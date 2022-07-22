Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Proteas elect to bowl in rain-reduced 2nd ODI against England at Old Trafford

Covers are seen on the pitch as rain delays the start of play on the second one-day international cricket match between England and South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday. Photo: Lindsey Parnaby/AFP

Published 2h ago

Cape Town — Proteas captain Keshav Maharaj won the toss and elected to bowl in the rain-reduced second One-Day International against England at Old Trafford on Friday.

Persistent rain during the early afternoon forced the players to remain in the changerooms until the toss at 4:25pm local time. The match will now be reduced to 29 overs per team, with the opening Powerplay reduced to six overs.

The Proteas were forced to make one change with Andile Phehlukwayo ruled out through the concussion suffered in Durham. He is replaced by fellow all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius.

England, meanwhile, have begun the post Ben Stokes era with three changes to line-up that lost to the Proteas by 62 runs in the first ODI. Lancashire opener Phil Salt replaces Stokes, while the two left-arm seamers David Willey and Reece Topley return to the starting XI.

TEAMS FOR OLD TRAFFORD

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Phil Salt, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (capt), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwayne Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (capt), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport

