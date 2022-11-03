Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, November 3, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Proteas face Pakistan without David Miller and Keshav Maharaj

David Miller will miss the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan due to a back spasm. Photo: Richard Wainright/EPA

David Miller will miss the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan due to a back spasm. Photo: Richard Wainright/EPA

Published 2h ago

Share

Johannesburg - The Proteas suffered a dreadful blow shortly before their key Group 2 match against Pakistan in Sydney, with 'finisher' David Miller ruled out of the match because of back spasms.

Temba Bavuma said omitting Miller was a precaution, with Heinrich Klaasen called into the starting line-up as the replacement. In a second change to the Proteas starting team from the one that beat India at the weekend, Tabraiz Shamsi was called up, to replace Keshav Maharaj. That change is somewhat surprising, because both spinners operated well together when South Africa were last at the Sydney Cricket Ground and beat Bangladesh.

Story continues below Advertisement

Babar Azam chose to bat, saying he felt the pitch was slow and dry, and would help the spinners later in the match. Bavuma said he would have batted first too. Asked about his own form, Bavuma, who's scored just 14 runs in the tournament said: "The form is not there. I'm fortunate to have a great bunch of guys, and I'm getting support from them."

Pakistan must win to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the semifinals. The Proteas will secure a final four berth with a victory.

Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup, hours after Pakistan admitted they took a risk bringing him to the tournament. He had come to Australia carrying a knee injury, which he aggravated during their match against Netherlands on Sunday. Mohammad Haris, who was a travelling reserve, has been approved as his replacement by the ICC technical committee.

More on this

Teams:

South Africa - Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

Pakistan - Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

Story continues below Advertisement

@shockerhess

Related Topics:

ProteasPakistan CricketDavid MillerTabraiz ShamsiTemba BavumaT20iCricket

Share

Recent stories by:

Stuart Hess