Proteas keen to ride Gqeberha wave in Paarl decider against India

The idea that the first step is the hardest might belong in a self-help manual, but the comprehensive victory in the second ODI at St George’s Park was still firmly one in the right direction for the Proteas. They not only beat India but did so with a refashioned team in which recent additions played the most prominent roles.

The victory was significant for several other reasons too. It gave the management team of head coach Rob Walter, batting coach JP Duminy, and bowling mentor Eric Simons a platform of sorts on which to build - after the Proteas showed they were capable of executing consistently with the ball before displaying the adaptability with the bat on a surface that posed questions throughout. The journey to the 2027 World Cup is an arduous one and there will be players that hop on and off the green Proteas bus. But two players, who previously had only played four ODI’s combined, namely Tony de Zorzi and Nandre Burger certainly put a claim in to be part of the long drive.

De Zorzi success boost for Proteas De Zorzi’s success is certainly a boost for the Proteas on so many fronts. The dreadlocked left-hander was the epitome of cool at the crease and is beginning to fulfil the rich promise of his youth. His 119* off 122 balls' significance was multiplied because it was on the back of the Proteas’ being rolled for 116, 83 and 99 in their last three ODI’s against India. Equally, De Zorzi had showed a glimpse of his potential at the Wanderers with a counter attacking 28 off only 22 balls before falling on his sword.

The crucial takeaway from the Bullring for De Zorzi was the fact that Duminy wanted him to push the pedal down even harder in Gqeberha against this highly-quality Indian attack. "India are quite a skilful attack, and once the ball starts to swing, it suits them. It's important to find your options on the wicket," De Zorzi said. "JP spoke to me about what they wanted from me and I tried to implement that. Would have loved to go on at the Wanderers too. Glad I was able to do it here.”

There is also more to De Zorzi than a silken method and obvious skills. He has abundant belief which he seems instinctively to know how to channel. "Rob has given me two opportunities against India, and it has been up to me to take them," he said. "I think I am adaptable, decent at adapting to different conditions. I'll always try to be positive. That's what has been asked of me.”

Emotional milestone De Zorzi was quite emotional after reaching his maiden international century, saying "It is quite a feeling, taking your helmet off and having people sing your name. I wasn't going to tear up, but I was very excited.”

The challenge for De Zorzi and the rest of the Proteas is now to maintain that intensity and repeat their party tricks at Paarl’s Boland Park in the series decider on Thursday. De Zorzi feels that the make-up of the Proteas squad is suited to the conditions they could encounter in the winelands, where the mercury levels will be floating above 35 degrees Celsius. "Who is going to play … that’s a bit above my pay grade. But we’ll see what the conditions are like when we get to Paarl and then we’ll pick the team accordingly," he said.