Proteas level series against Pakistan after comfortable win in second T20

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG – This match was decided after its first ball. That one ball saw Mohammad Rizwan charge down the wicket at George Linde and attempt to belt him over long off for six. Instead, having connected with the ball with the outside corner of his bat, Rizwan skied it to Aiden Markram at mid-off. Game over. There was some criticism in the aftermath of Rizwan being arrogant, but can you blame him? His four T20 innings’ against South Africa before Monday’s match read as follows: 104*, 51, 42 and 74*. His desire to dominate was thus understandable. ALSO READ: Proteas must execute better and do so consistently to get much needed wins But it immediately put Pakistan on the backfoot. More importantly it gave the South African’s an enormous lift.

After Saturday’s series opener, the Proteas skipper, Heinrich Klaasen mentioned that his bowlers needed to stay out of Rizwan’s hitting zone – which is predominantly on the leg-side. There was no danger of that on Monday. South Africa could control the game thereafter.

The only blip came in a horrible opening over for Sisanda Magala, who lost his rhythm completely and bowled three no-balls, conceded nine runs after his first legitimate ball and completed that over having shipped 18 runs.

It would have been perfectly understandable had Klaasen looked elsewhere for some more overs – Andile Phehlukwayo didn’t bowl a ball for instance – but he stuck with Magala, and to the fast bowler’s credit, he recovered beautifully.

ALSO READ: ’Buffet of full tosses’ with the ball cost Proteas dearly in first Pakistan T20

He claimed his first international wicket, that of Babar Azam in his third over, zipping one through the Pakistan captain’s defences after he’d made a run-a-ball 50.

Babar really couldn’t afford to accelerate, because he was attempting to hold the innings together while his teammates were being very charitable with their wickets.

George Linde benefited from that charity with three wickets, as did Lizaad Williams, while Tabraiz Shamsi kept his shoe on his foot this time, taking 1/22.

South Africa conducted the run chase in aggressive fashion. Markram made 54 off 30 balls with some exquisite shots amongst his seven fours and three sixes, the best of which was a saucy lofted drive over extra cover off Hasan Ali.

⚠️ Result | #Proteas win by 6 wickets



The series goes to 1-1 with two left to play



📺. Live on SuperSport and SABC 3

📝 Ball by Ball: https://t.co/mbdcNWNDPb#SAvPak #KFCT20 #SeeUsOnThePitch @KFCSA pic.twitter.com/DrKP3drr6o — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) April 12, 2021

This current version of the Proteas gave themselves some heart palpitations, losing a few wickets for no good reason, but Klaasen (36*) and Linde (20*) ensured there were no further hassles.

The series is well set up, tied at 1-1 with the third match set to be played at SuperSport Park on Wednesday.

SCORECARD

Pakistan 140/9

South Africa 141/4

SA won by 6 wickets

@shockerhess

IOL Sport