Proteas lose Temba Bavuma along with Reeza Hendricks for T20 series

CAPE TOWN - Aiden Markram will most likely have an opportunity to resurrect his Proteas T20I career in the upcoming series against Pakistan, starting on Saturday.

Markram was retained in the T20I squad along with Andile Phehlukwayo, Daryn Dupavillon and Wiaan Mulde on Friday after Proteas captain Temba Bavuma was been ruled out of the series.

Bavuma suffered a Grade One hamstring strain in the final ODI against Pakistan on Wednesday.

Fellow top-order batsman Reeza Hendricks has also withdrawn from the series after the birth of he and his wife’s first-born child on Tuesday.

Rassie van der Dussen will also continue treatment and monitoring of his Grade One left quadriceps muscle strain, while Dwaine Pretorius has not been medically cleared to take part in the series as he continues rehabilitation from a rib fracture.