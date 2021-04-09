Proteas lose Temba Bavuma along with Reeza Hendricks for T20 series
CAPE TOWN - Aiden Markram will most likely have an opportunity to resurrect his Proteas T20I career in the upcoming series against Pakistan, starting on Saturday.
Markram was retained in the T20I squad along with Andile Phehlukwayo, Daryn Dupavillon and Wiaan Mulde on Friday after Proteas captain Temba Bavuma was been ruled out of the series.
Bavuma suffered a Grade One hamstring strain in the final ODI against Pakistan on Wednesday.
Fellow top-order batsman Reeza Hendricks has also withdrawn from the series after the birth of he and his wife’s first-born child on Tuesday.
Rassie van der Dussen will also continue treatment and monitoring of his Grade One left quadriceps muscle strain, while Dwaine Pretorius has not been medically cleared to take part in the series as he continues rehabilitation from a rib fracture.
With Quinton de Kock and David Miller, along with Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi also unavailable due to their IPL commitments, it leaves a major opportunity for Markram to rebuild his T20I career. The dashing right-hander, who did not enjoy a welcome return to ODI cricket in preceding series against Pakistan, last played a T20I against Sri Lanka more than two years ago.
He will most likely open the batting with Janneman Malan with coach Mark Boucher having further top-order options in the upcapped Wihan Lubbe.
Heinrich Klaasen will captain the Proteas T20I side in the absence of Bavuma.
The updated Proteas T20 squad is as follows:
Heinrich Klaasen (captain, wicket-keeper, Momentum Multiply Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Imperial Lions), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Beuran Hendricks (Imperial Lions), George Linde (Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions), Janneman Malan (Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras), Sisanda Magala (Imperial Lions), Wiaan Mulder (Imperial Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Imperial Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras), Pite van Biljon (VKB Knights), Daryn Dupavillon (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Migael Pretorius (VKB Knights), Lizaad Williams (Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras), Wihan Lubbe (Warriors).
IOL Sport