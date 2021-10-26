Proteas must take a knee at T20 World Cup in support of Black Lives Matter - CSA Board

Johannesburg - Cricket SA's Board of Directors has instructed the Proteas men's team to all 'take the knee' as a sign of respect for the Black Lives Matter movement. The directive by the Board, following a meeting on Monday night, has taken the responsibility for a gesture out of the hands of the players, who, until Saturday's match against Australia, were in charge of deciding how they would show support for BLM.

In a statement released on Tuesday, CSA said, "concerns were raised that the different postures taken by team members in support of the BLM initiative created an unintended perception of disparity or lack of support for the initiative." The majority of white players in squad, have chosen to stand, many with their fists raised, while some have stood with their hands behind their back. All the blacks players kneeled. "After considering all relevant issues, including the position of the players, the Board felt that it was imperative for the team to be seen taking a united and consistent stand against racism, especially given SA’s history," CSA said..

CSA Board Chairperson, Lawson Naidoo said: “A commitment to overcoming racism is the glue that should unite, bind and strengthen us. Race should not be manipulated to amplify our weaknesses. Diversity can and should find expression in many facets of our daily lives, but not when it comes to taking a stand against racism.” Im sorry but this is blady embarassing man pic.twitter.com/38YcAuSCmo — Razeen Allie (@razeenallie) October 23, 2021