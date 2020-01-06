CAPE TOWN – The South African cricket team will be calling on the spirit of the 438 game for inspiration as they began a world-record fourth-innings chase in the second Test against England at Newlands on Monday.
And, so far, so good. An improbable target of 438 for victory looms as large as Table Mountain for the Proteas, after England declared on 391/8 after 111 overs after lunch on day four.
SA openers Pieter Malan (23) and Dean Elgar (21) survived the 22 overs before tea and took their team to 46/0 – still another 392 to go for what would be a monumental triumph.
Of course, they could also try to block out the rest of the match for a draw.
There were one or two nervy moments, with Malan surviving a review by England from Stuart Broad’s bowling.