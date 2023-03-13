Proteas’ ODI Series preparations disrupted by Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder injuries

Cape Town — Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter’s first series in charge has been hit with a couple of speed bumps. Walter missed the recent series against England with Test coach Shukri Conrad overseeing the 2-1 win over the world champions.

The former Titans boss is now back in his home country after a seven-year stint in New Zealand and preparing to face the West Indies in a three-match ODI series, starting on Thursday at Buffalo Park in East London. His preparations have though been disrupted by a couple of injuries which includes Keshav Maharaj and Wiaan Mulder. Maharaj ruptured his Achilles while celebrating a wicket on the final day of the second Test against the Windies at the Wanderers. The left-arm spinner has also been ruled out of a planned stint with English County Championship side Middlesex as he is set to spend a minimum of six months on the sidelines.

Middlesex's Director of Cricket, Alan Coleman, said: "We are naturally extremely disappointed that Keshav will not be joining Middlesex this year after sustaining this freak injury and we are saddened to hear that he will face a significant absence from playing. “It goes without saying that everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery. "For us to lose Kesh so close to the start of the new season is a blow, however he wasn't scheduled to begin playing for us until late April, which buys us a little time to put Plan B into action.

“We will of course keep everyone updated on the situation regarding a replacement overseas player for the coming season." Maharaj has been replaced in the Proteas squad by Tabraiz Shamsi with the left-arm wrist spinner being sent an SOS to return home from the Pakistan Super League where he was playing for the Karachi Kings. Mulder, meanwhile, has been ruled out with a left side strain. The Lions all-rounder experienced discomfort during the second Test at the Wanderers and subsequent scans revealed a grade one side strain.

The 25-year-old also suffered a finger injury while batting at the Bullring and did not initially take the field at the start of the Windies’ second innings. He returned after having a scan at hospital, but has now fallen victim to another injury. Western Province all-rounder Wayne Parnell has been called up a replacement. The Proteas squad for the first and second ODIs assembled in East London yesterday. Proteas First and second ODIs squad v West Indies: Temba Bavuma (capt), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen.

Proteas Third ODI squad v West Indies: Temba Bavuma (capt), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen. South Africa One-Day International Series against West Indies Thursday, 16 March at 13:00

South Africa vs West Indies — Buffalo Park, East London

South Africa vs West Indies – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
@ZaahierAdams