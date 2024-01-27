It may well be the first time South Africa have not had all their main Test players available for a big tour and were forced, for good reasons, to send eight uncapped players on tour. However, regardless of the negativity surrounding the tour of New Zealand, this bunch have a rare opportunity to contest for spots in the Proteas Test team.

Test bowling coach, Piet Botha, is leaning on the players’ vast experience in first-class cricket to carry them through the series against the Black Caps. “It is what it is,” Botha told the media yesterday, referring to the lack of Test experience in the touring squad. “It’s a magnificent opportunity for this team that has been selected. A lot of these players have excellent personal records. Sometimes in life it happens that your opportunities come in different ways, that’s just perfect for them.

“They know there’s a lot of expectations on them and there’s a lot of additional pressure. Obviously a lot of people are talking and this series will be followed all around the world. “The players are very much aware of the expectations and for us (coaches) it’s about taking as much pressure off them as possible. At the moment it’s about getting used to the conditions” he added. For South Africans, it is reassuring to know that everyone on tour, including the coaching staff, view all the talks and negativity surrounding the team as a motivation to do well in the series.

After all, South Africa have an impressive record against the Black Caps in Test cricket and it is up to this team to ensure that the record stays intact.

“It’s part of the motivation for us. We realise that since the 1930s, we've never lost a series in New Zealand and we are very motivated to play for the badge,” said Botha. “I think they have all the skills necessary to do well as a team. These are good batting wickets, but there’s still something in them for the bowlers. They’ll be in the game all the time, I believe.” Today, the Proteas will play a 3-Day warm-up match ahead of next week’s first Test.