Proteas seal ’big’ win after epic turnaround in Christchurch

Johannesburg - South Africa wrapped up a superb series tying victory over New Zealand at Hagley Oval on Tuesday, that the Proteas captain, Dean Elgar described as being a big achievement. For South Africa it was a remarkable turnaround after they’d lost the first Test by an innings and 276 runs in less than three days just a week ago. “This is a big one,” Elgar said of the victory. “Given that we are playing away from home, were 1-0 down and got beaten in two and half days, I’m pretty sure, this ranks quite high.” .

It was only the third time in 10 matches that a Test had reached the fifth day at the picturesque Christchurch, with South Africa requiring six wickets to win. ALSO READ: WATCH: Ashwell Prince had a massive impact in the way I bat, says Proteas hero Kyle Verreynne New Zealand pair, Devon Conway and Tom Blundell played confidently to get through the first hour. Conway made excellent use of the sweep - both conventional and reverse - against Keshav Maharaj. Both batters initially played well against the short ball, but when Lutho Sipamla was brought onto bowl in the second hour, he provided a different challenge. Sipamla bowled a wonderful spell on the fourth evening, pinning Conway at one end, and he resumed in similar fashion, although his length on Tuesday was slightly fuller.

Keshav Maharaj takes the final wicket at Hagley Oval to complete a strong win for South Africa and square the @ANZ_NZ Test Series 1-1. Scorecard | https://t.co/KomILy93NC #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/aMZmGDEWkM — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 1, 2022 There was a hint of reverse swing, but it wasn’t quick enough to cause undue concern. Sipamla continued with his around the wicket ploy to Conway, and pitched one very full that smacked the left hander on the ankle. The umpire didn’t hesitate in raising his finger, giving South Africa the breakthrough 30 minutes before lunch. Conway had scored 92, hitting 13 boundaries, but his dismissal opened the door for the Proteas. After Colin de Grandhomme was dropped by Rassie van der Dussen off Keshav Maharaj in the second over after lunch, Blundell’ gave away his wicket eight balls later,to put the Proteas back on track. The New Zealand wicketkeeper/batter got into a horrible tangle and top edged an attempted pull to Temba Bavuma at midwicket after scoring 44.

Wiaan Mulder took an excellent catch at leg gully to dismiss De Grandhomme, who'd middled a hook shot after making 18 and then Kyle Jamieson, who had also survived a simple chance when he had eight, was well caught by Kagiso Rabada, running in off the square leg boundary for 12. All three of those wickets went to Marco Jansen. Tim Southee stuck around to score 17, before he was caught by Sipamla, to give Rabada his third wicket of the innings.

Keshav Maharaj grabs the final wicket to ensure the #Proteas bounced back in emphatic fashion to claim victory in the second Test and guarantee they leave New Zealand with a drawn series#NZvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/26M3DgfLKg — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 1, 2022 There was some more resistance from Neil Wagner, and then a delay due to rain, during which the umpires decided to take the tea break. Nine balls after the player’s returned, Maharaj picked up the last wicket trapping Matt Henry lbw for 0. It’s the second time this summer that South Africa have bounced back from being 1-0 down in a series after they famously triumphed over India. This match saw some new names gain prominence with Sarel Erwee and Kyle Verreynne making crucial hundreds, while Rabada, who was named player of the match, once more underlined his class. He finished wirth match figures of 8/106, and his 47 off 34 balls, at crucial point in South Africa’s second innings, stretched South Africa’s lead beyond the point where victory was attainable for the hosts. . The win also denied New Zealand, a first Test series win against South Africa. “We didn’t talk about the history, we focused on us, but South Africa was just too good,” said New Zealand’s captain Tom Latham.