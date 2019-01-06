The Proteas made easy work of their win over Pakistan. Photo: BackpagePix

South Africa completed the fourth morning run-chase with relative ease to cruise to a nine-wicket and 2-0 series victory over Pakistan on Sunday morning here at Newlands. After opting not to chase down the required 41 runs on Saturday evening, the Proteas utilised just 9.4 overs to haul in the target. The home side spent just 48 minutes at the crease this morning.

The only casualty was Theunis de Bruyn (4), who opened in the place of the injured Aiden Markram, when he was caught behind trying to hook a bouncer off Mohammad Abbas.

Possibly of more concern for the Proteas was the blow suffered Hashim Amla suffered to his right arm. Amla was forced to retire hurt, leaving captain Faf du Plessis to join Elgar to complete the job.

Elgar struck two fours off Azhar Ali to take the Proteas past the target and finished unbeaten on 24 not out. Du Plessis was not out on three.

The series victory was South Africa’s seventh successive at home, with Du Plessis maintain his unbeaten record in series on Mzansi soil.

The third Test will start on Friday at the Wanderers.





IOL Sport

