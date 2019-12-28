South Africa 284 and 272
England 181 and 24/0
England require another 353 runs to win with 10 wickets remaining
PRETORIA – South Africa holds a significant advantage after setting England a target of 376 runs after posting a second-innings score of 272 in the first Test of the four-match series at SuperSport Park.
England made a good start to their chase with Rory Burns (18 not out) and Dom Sibley undefeated on 2 surviving the onslaught going into the tea break on 24 without loss trailing 352 runs.
The English bowling attack battled to find the breakthrough after Rassie van der Dussen and nightwatchman Anrich Nortje dug their heels in with a partnership of 91 runs.
Van der Dussen scored a maiden half-century on debut before Joffra Archer trapped him leg before wicket on 51 runs.