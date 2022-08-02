Proteas spearhead Kagiso Rabada in race against time to be fit for England Test series

Cape Town - The Proteas are sweating over Kagiso Rabada’s fitness ahead of the much-anticipated England Test series after the fast bowler was ruled out of the two T20 Internationals against Ireland this week. Rabada missed the series-winning T20I against England last Sunday in Southampton with a “niggle” and was replaced by Anrich Nortje.

However, following a review, the Proteas medical team have now diagnosed Rabada with a left medial ankle injury.

According to a Cricket South Africa media statement Rabada “will continue medical management and rehabilitation” and “will be closely monitored in preparation for the upcoming three-match Test series against England later this month”. Rabada, 27, was also rested for the ODI leg of the tour to the United Kingdom tour last month, and only returned for the first two T20Is in Bristol and Cardiff. He looked uncharacteristically out-of-form during those two matches, picking up just one wicket in the series and going at an economy rate of 9.28 per over.

The Proteas face Ireland in Bristol tomorrow before wrapping up the series on Friday at the same venue. The first Test against England at Lord’s starts on August 17. @ZaahierAdams