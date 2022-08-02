Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Proteas spearhead Kagiso Rabada in race against time to be fit for England Test series

Kagiso Rabada is a key bowler for the Proteas. Picture: Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz/BackpagePix

Kagiso Rabada is a key bowler for the Proteas. Picture: Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz/BackpagePix

Published 12m ago

Share

Cape Town - The Proteas are sweating over Kagiso Rabada’s fitness ahead of the much-anticipated England Test series after the fast bowler was ruled out of the two T20 Internationals against Ireland this week.

Rabada missed the series-winning T20I against England last Sunday in Southampton with a “niggle” and was replaced by Anrich Nortje.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, following a review, the Proteas medical team have now diagnosed Rabada with a left medial ankle injury.

More on this

According to a Cricket South Africa media statement Rabada “will continue medical management and rehabilitation” and “will be closely monitored in preparation for the upcoming three-match Test series against England later this month”.

Rabada, 27, was also rested for the ODI leg of the tour to the United Kingdom tour last month, and only returned for the first two T20Is in Bristol and Cardiff.

He looked uncharacteristically out-of-form during those two matches, picking up just one wicket in the series and going at an economy rate of 9.28 per over.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Proteas face Ireland in Bristol tomorrow before wrapping up the series on Friday at the same venue.

The first Test against England at Lord’s starts on August 17.

@ZaahierAdams

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

ProteasEngland CricketCricket South AfricaKagiso RabadaCricketT20iTest Matches

Share

Recent stories by:

Zaahier Adams