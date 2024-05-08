Proteas star Tristan Stubbs reveals key to his innovative strokeplay in IPL

Following another key knock for the Delhi Capitals (DC), Proteas batsman Tristan Stubbs has revealed his secret to his innovative strokeplay. As any successful batsman does in the Indian Premier League (IPL), innovation is key as high scores have dominated this year’s edition.

Stubbs, 23, on Tuesday struck 40 from 20 balls coming in at number six which helped his side post 221/8 batting first. It meant Stubbs has scored 318 runs in this year’s IPL, with a best of 71 unbeaten at a strike-rate of 188 and an average of 53. The imposing total proved too much for Rajasthan Royals as they ended 201/8 in their 20 overs, as DC ran out comfortable victors.

Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻![CDATA[]]>📱#TATAIPL | #DCvRR pic.twitter.com/0Cbq9CRufe — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2024 Slow start Though Stubbs achieved a strike-rate of 205 in his brief innings, he began intentionally slowly. “We came here knowing we needed to win, and win the next two as well,” said Stubbs.

“I came in and looked to give myself a few balls [to adjust], I was batting with Rish [Rishabh Pant] and when he went out we took a timeout. The plan was for me to keep knocking it around until the last three overs, and I saw there was an over where I could take it on, and I got my rhythm. “I looked at the field and kind of got an idea of what was going to come. I just wanted to keep still and look towards the sight screen and react to wherever the ball comes from.” As for his talented strokeplay, Stubbs said his experience playing hockey during his school days had a strong influence.