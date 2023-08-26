Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool, commonly known as “Affies”, boast legendary schoolboy rugby teams. They are known for their hard-nosed attitude and for never taking a backward step.

It is easy to see that this is where Dewald Brevis hails from. It was not too long ago that Brevis was still sitting in those famed school benches. He may have given up on a rugby career because “he never wanted to get injured”, but the 20-year-old possesses all those famed Affies characteristics. The youngster has not even donned his Proteas cap yet, but he is already psyching himself up for a battle royal against Australia in next week’s T20 International series in Durban.

“I am so excited. It’s going to be proper heat and lots of fighting, and I can’t wait for that. I can’t wait to go there and run straight into them. They are one of the top cricketing nations,” Brevis told reporters at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

“I remember basically South Africa batting, and the heat of Mitchell Johnson running in trying to kill the batters, and then we punch them straight back. The rivalry is always there, and there are going to be heated situations.” All eyes will be on Brevis when he makes his expected Proteas debut in the first T20 on Wednesday. The right-hander is arguably the most exciting talent to emerge since his idol AB de Villiers, and he has lived up to the hype thus far, with a national record 162 off just 57 balls in last year’s Cricket SA T20 Challenge.

He has already accumulated more air-miles than most adults in his fledgling professional career, with jaunts in various T20 franchise leagues – including the Indian Premier League, Major League Cricket, Caribbean Premier League and the SA20. Now he is about to take the next step when he enters the international arena for the first time at Kingsmead, a venue where he was still taking selfies with some of his new Proteas teammates a couple of years ago. “It’s a dream come true. I’ve wanted to be a part of this amazing set-up of the Proteas from a very young age. It has been an honour, and it’s been wonderful to live out my dream,” Brevis said.

“I am very excited that the series is at Kingsmead. It is quite special, because we actually have pictures of me when I was a little boy watching the game and the Proteas playing at Kingsmead. “I still have pictures of me and Quinny! So, it is quite cool to make my debut there if it happens. There will always be expectations. I like that, because there is more reason to show who you are. “Pressure is always there. I feel pressure, but I like it. I encourage it, and I go head-on to it. It’s how you deal with it and enjoy the moment and go with it, and don’t think too much about it.”