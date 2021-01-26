Proteas suffer Tabraiz Shamsi setback, bat in first Test in Karachi

JOHANNESBURG - Quinton de Kock, playing his 50th Test, won the toss and unsurprisingly chose to bat in the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday.

It is South Africa’s first match in Pakistan in over 13 years.

The Proteas made two changes from the team that won the series against Sri Lanka three weeks, with George Linde coming in for Wiaan Mulder, while Kagiso Rabada returned to the starting line-up in place of Lutho Sipamla.

De Kock confirmed at the toss that South Africa were going to play three spinners, but that Tabraiz Shamsi suffered a back spasm in the warm-ups before play. The left arm wrist spinner’s name was on the team sheet, but scratched out and replaced by Lungi Ngidi.