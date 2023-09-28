The Proteas suffered a major blow in their preparations ahead of the Cricket World Cup in India. Cricket South Africa in a short statement announced that captain Temba Bavuma is set to travel back home on Thursday due to family reasons.

This means he will miss the Proteas two warm-up matches against Afghanistan and New Zealand on 29th September and 2nd October respectively. Aiden Markram will captain the side in his absence. The 50-over tournament is set to get underway on the 5th of October and the Proteas will open their campaign against Sri Lanka on Saturday the 7th of October.

Markram will captain in his absence #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/iC3PwcSPrY — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 28, 2023 The Proteas recently wrapped up a come from behind series win over Australia, who are also the most successful team to have played in a World Cup, as they have won 5 World Cup trophies. South Africa however are still chasing that all elusive World Cup title and ahead of their trip to the sub-continent Bavuma said that series win and some other good results is what his team need ahead to buoy the team in their next big task. “The way we’ve been going about our business this year, it has been in contrast to what people have known us as a team,” said Bavuma.

“We spoke a lot about being bold, being fearless, being positive and always looking for moments to move the game in our favour. “That’s what the guys have really challenged themselves and each other to go out and do in the field. “Seeing the kind of performances the guys have put in has given us proper confidence in each other, and that belief that we will need for the upcoming weeks.”